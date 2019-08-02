› Home ›
Market outlook for 2019: Uncertainty is certain
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:10pm
in
Andy Halbrook
To say the financial markets were a bit bumpy in 2018 may be an understatement. The S&P 500 was down 6.2 percent for the year, the first time this key index fell since 2008, during the financial crisis. So what can you anticipate in 2019? And what investment moves should you make?
Let’s review the causes for last year’s market volatility. Generally speaking, uncertainty was a major culprit. Uncertainty about tariffs, uncertainty about the continued trade dispute with China, uncertainty about Brexit — they all combined to make the markets nervous.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos