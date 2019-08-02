› Home ›
Reasons why beneficiary designations are important
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:04pm
Bobby Conville
Beneficiary designations can provide a relatively easy way to transfer an account or insurance policy upon your death. However, if you’re not careful, missing or outdated beneficiary designations can easily cause your estate plan to go awry.
We often complete these designations without giving it much thought, but they’re actually important and deserve careful attention. Here’s why: Beneficiary designations take priority over what’s in other estate planning documents, such as a will or trust.
