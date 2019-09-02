› Home ›
Grambling gets mayor pro tem after delay
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/09/2019 - 5:45pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — It turns out Grambling Mayor Edward Jones had to make the call after all.
And now the city has an official mayor pro tempore.
During last month’s City Council meeting, a vote to select a mayor pro tem ended up in a tie. Toby Bryan and Cathy Holmes voted for Bryan while G. Denise Dupree and Yanise Days voted for Dupree. New council member Phyllis Miller abstained from the vote, resulting in the tie.
Jones then asked council members to come back and try to come up with a successor to Roy Jackson during the February council meeting.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos