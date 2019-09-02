› Home ›
Coach Rob to also be honored in Atlanta
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/09/2019 - 5:44pm
In addition to events in Grambling on Wednesday and Thursday, the late coach Eddie G. Robinson will also be honored on Feb. 18 in Atlanta. The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta will honor Coach Robinson during a reception and speaker panel in conjunction with its Black History Month activities and the Eddie Robinson 100th Birthday Commemoration. The event will take place at the Hall from 5 - 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
