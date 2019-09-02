› Home ›
Taxing predicament
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/09/2019 - 5:43pm
Revenue drop causes school leaders to eye cuts
Nancy Bergeron
Going down.
That’s what’s happening to the sales tax revenue coming to the Lincoln Parish School Board. And if the pattern continues, the school system could find itself deeper in the red this budget year than the $2.2 million shortfall it was already expecting.
“That just means we’ve got to watch the budget really closely,” board President Joe Mitcham, of Ruston, said.
While the system has enough reserves to cover the projected $2.2 million gap plus a bit more, should the deficit grow, that cushion isn’t expected to extend far into next year.
