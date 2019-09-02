› Home ›
Ruston’s Walker reverses ban on questions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/09/2019 - 5:24pm
Nancy Bergeron
It’s OK for the public to ask questions again during Ruston Board of Aldermen meetings.
Mayor Ronny Walker has reversed a decision he announced during the Feb. 4 meeting that would have limited citizen input to comments only.
“That’s not me. “I am going back, and I am going to allow questions,” Walker said Friday.
“If a citizen of Ruston is going to take out of their valuable time to come to a city council meeting, then they have every right to ask a question.”
