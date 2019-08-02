  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
St. Jude family shares notes of grace, gratitude

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:48am
Radiothon asks area residents to remember young cancer patients
Darlene Tucker, Special to the Leader
Now back home, the Owens family (from left to right Breck, Valerie and Vail) travels once a week to a St. Jude affiliate in Shreveport for chemo. There are fewer than 10 such affiliates in the U.S. Louisiana also has another one in Baton Rouge.

Whirlwind Brecken “Breck” Owens, nearly 3, crawls whenever he wants to be a puppy, is a talented mimic of sneezes, laps up “giraffe milk” (PediaSure) and loves corn dogs — if the crunchy jacket is removed but the stick’s intact.

No problem. Valerie and Rob Owens are happy to shave corn dogs till the pickiness passes. They are happy, period.

Thanks to the timely care Breck received from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and its Shreveport affiliate, Breck, diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia shortly before his second birthday, is in remission.

