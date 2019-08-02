› Home ›
St. Jude family shares notes of grace, gratitude
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:48am
Radiothon asks area residents to remember young cancer patients
Darlene Tucker, Special to the Leader
Whirlwind Brecken “Breck” Owens, nearly 3, crawls whenever he wants to be a puppy, is a talented mimic of sneezes, laps up “giraffe milk” (PediaSure) and loves corn dogs — if the crunchy jacket is removed but the stick’s intact.
No problem. Valerie and Rob Owens are happy to shave corn dogs till the pickiness passes. They are happy, period.
Thanks to the timely care Breck received from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and its Shreveport affiliate, Breck, diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia shortly before his second birthday, is in remission.
