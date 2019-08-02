› Home ›
Celebrating Coach Rob
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:46am
in
100th birthday events to be held next week
Leader Sports Service
Feb. 13, 2019 will mark 100 years since the birth of Eddie G. Robinson, the legendary Grambling State University football coach.
Friends of the Eddie G. Robinson Museum Committee has planned a series of events this year to celebrate the Eddie G. Robinson 100th Birthday Commemoration. Friends is the fundraising arm of the museum. Events begin in Grambling Wednesday and Thursday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos