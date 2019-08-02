› Home ›
Showing off for MOD
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:40am
Ruston’s Got Talent slated for March 5
T. Scott Boatright
The eighth annual Ruston’s Got Talent Hockenjos Family March of Dimes fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at the Dixie Center for the Performing Arts.
Awards and a $100 cash prize will be presented.
This year’s show will be emceed by Miss Louisiana Tech Courtney Hammons.
She will be assisted by Miss Spirit of Ouachita’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Anna Katherine Thompson.
Tickets for the show will cost $15 for adults ages 18 and older and $10 for children ages 4-17. Children younger than 4 will be admitted free of charge.
