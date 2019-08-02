› Home ›
UPPJ gives up fight with Malone
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:38am
Mark Rainwater
A handful of taxpayers had voiced their objections to what had become a costly legal fight waged by the Union Parish Police Jury in its efforts to provide public access to what a landowner claimed was private property.
It wasn’t until an attorney hired to represent the jury – whose firm had already earned almost $70,000 in fees – agreed with the logic that jurors voted to end its dispute with Karl Malone.
