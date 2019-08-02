  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Chocolate Drops arrive in time for Valentines

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:37am
Jessica Slaughter
The independent film “Don’t Let Trouble In Your Mind: the Carolina Chocolate Drops’ story” will screen at the Dixie Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday for one night only. Tickets are $5 for general admission, $3 for students and free for NCLAC members.

Next week on Valentine’s Day NCLAC will present a special movie night at the Dixie with a documentary titled “Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Story.”

Tickets for the evening are available at the door and are very affordable. Adult tickets are $5, students $3, and NCLAC members may attend free. We will also have popcorn for $1.

