Student-run play festival opens at Stone
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:35am
Kacey Richard
The quaint campus theater tucked away on the southwest side of Howard Auditorium at Louisiana Tech University greeted ticket holders Wednesday and Thursday nights to the first run of Stone Play Festival.
Tonight the Arthur W. Stone Theatre will reopen for the last chance to catch the winter play festival of six acts divided into two nights of theatrical excitement.
Director Pricilla Porter, acting and directing graduate student from Memphis, Tennessee, opened the festival with her interpretation of “Glory in the Flower” by the midwestern playwright William Inge.
