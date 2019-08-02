  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Student-run play festival opens at Stone

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:35am
in
Kacey Richard
020819 Stone play 2 C.jpg
Samantha Lancaster performs choreography from in “Vela Reveille,” an acrobatic performance art piece she co-wrote and co-directed.

The quaint campus theater tucked away on the southwest side of Howard Auditorium at Louisiana Tech University greeted ticket holders Wednesday and Thursday nights to the first run of Stone Play Festival.

Tonight the Arthur W. Stone Theatre will reopen for the last chance to catch the winter play festival of six acts divided into two nights of theatrical excitement.

Director Pricilla Porter, acting and directing graduate student from Memphis, Tennessee, opened the festival with her interpretation of “Glory in the Flower” by the midwestern playwright William Inge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share