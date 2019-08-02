› Home ›
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend’s suicide
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:33am
in
BOSTON (AP) — A young woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend through dozens of text messages to kill himself is responsible for his suicide, Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Wednesday in upholding her involuntary manslaughter conviction.
The Supreme Judicial Court said in a unanimous decision in the novel case that Michelle Carter’s actions caused Conrad Roy III to die in a truck filled with toxic gas in a deserted parking lot nearly five years ago.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos