› Home ›
Images suggest Iran launched satellite despite U.S. criticism
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:33am
in
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran appears to have attempted a second satellite launch despite U.S. criticism that its space program helps the country develop ballistic missiles, satellite images released Thursday suggest. Iran did not immediately acknowledge conducting such a launch.
Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran’s Semnan province on Tuesday. Images from Wednesday show the rocket was gone with what appears to be burn marks on its launch pad.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos