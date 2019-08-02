› Home ›
Always keep an eye on weather
The time to prepare is now.
Northern Louisiana experienced a very active severe weather season in 2018 that brought tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding to the Bayou State, including Lincoln Parish.
There were 35 tornadoes reported across northern Louisiana from January through December, including one that struck in south Ruston in April.
