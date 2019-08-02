  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Always keep an eye on weather

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:31am
in

The time to prepare is now.

Northern Louisiana experienced a very active severe weather season in 2018 that brought tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding to the Bayou State, including Lincoln Parish.

There were 35 tornadoes reported across northern Louisiana from January through December, including one that struck in south Ruston in April.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share