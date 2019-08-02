› Home ›
Don't lose your Black History Month momentum
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 8:28am
in
Starla Gatson
We recognize the month of February for a variety of reasons.
With only 28 days, the shortest month of the Gregorian calendar wears many hats. February has been dubbed by many as the month of love because of its 14th day, Valentine’s Day. It is the time when many officially give up on their New Year’s resolutions and vow to try again next year. From American Heart Month to National Weddings Month, month number two holds many titles — including Black History Month.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos