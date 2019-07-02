  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fortunate development

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:55am
Former Tech photo student wins international contest
Caleb Daniel
Dan Currier, a professional photographer and former Louisiana Tech student, recently won first place in an international portrait photography contest with this photo, called “Screen Door,” which he took for his 2005 senior project at Tech.

Dan Currier was in his 40s when he enrolled as a photography student at Louisiana Tech University in 2000. In 2004 he began shooting his senior portfolio project.

Fourteen years later, a photo from that project earned Currier a first-place award in a 2018 international photography contest from a premiere trade publication.

A former staff photojournalist at The Monroe News- Star while he was a Tech student, Currier took home first prize in the Photo District News “Faces” portrait contest under the professional bracket of the “Babies/Children” category.

