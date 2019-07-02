› Home ›
Fortunate development
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:55am
in
Former Tech photo student wins international contest
Caleb Daniel
Dan Currier was in his 40s when he enrolled as a photography student at Louisiana Tech University in 2000. In 2004 he began shooting his senior portfolio project.
Fourteen years later, a photo from that project earned Currier a first-place award in a 2018 international photography contest from a premiere trade publication.
A former staff photojournalist at The Monroe News- Star while he was a Tech student, Currier took home first prize in the Photo District News “Faces” portrait contest under the professional bracket of the “Babies/Children” category.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos