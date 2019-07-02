› Home ›
Candidates questioned
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:52am
in
State rep. contenders present platforms
Editor’s note: This is the second of two question-and-answer stories with the candidates for state House District 12. The district is part of Lincoln Parish and all of Union Parish. Today’s story deals education, water resources and health care.
Jake Halley, of Farmerville, and Chris Turner, of Ruston, each want to be the next state representative from District 12.
The two Republicans are vying for the unexpired term of former Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, who resigned in October 2018 become deputy secretary of state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos