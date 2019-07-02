› Home ›
February is Dating Violence Awareness Month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:47am
Domestic violence can begin at any relationship stage, at any age. In fact, the most frequently abused group is women ages 16-24.
Domestic violence is not only an issue for married couples, couples with children, or couples who have been together for a long time. Domestic violence can affect anyone; your daughter, sister or best friend.
While the month of February is typically marked with hearts, roses and candy, this month we also take time to raise awareness on Dating Violence.
