› Home ›
Council should allow questions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:40am
in
Perception can be a troubling and dangerous thing.
So can interpretation.
And it’s for those reasons the Daily Leader is concerned by the recent actions by Ruston’s aldermen and Mayor Ronny Walker to no longer allow the public to ask questions during open, public city council meetings.
Wording of the Louisiana Open Meeting Law says that, “The legal purpose of open meetings is to allow individuals to observe and participate in the deliberations of public bodies.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos