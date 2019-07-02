  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Council should allow questions

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:40am
in

Perception can be a troubling and dangerous thing.

So can interpretation.

And it’s for those reasons the Daily Leader is concerned by the recent actions by Ruston’s aldermen and Mayor Ronny Walker to no longer allow the public to ask questions during open, public city council meetings.

Wording of the Louisiana Open Meeting Law says that, “The legal purpose of open meetings is to allow individuals to observe and participate in the deliberations of public bodies.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share