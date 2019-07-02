› Home ›
Don't contribute to cultural erasure
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:40am
Caleb Daniel
Last week, almost on a whim, I decided to attend a “Race Talk” at the Louisiana Tech Wesley Foundation after seeing a flyer about it.
Apparently the Wesley has been holding a recurring series of conversations on various aspects of racism in America for three years now. I was immediately interested because such a polarizing topic is not something one usually sees campus ministries lean into so intentionally.
I thought hopefully I’d get a decent little story out of it for the paper. By the time I left, I had a whole lot more.
