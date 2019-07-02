› Home ›
Brexit could spell economic peril for parts of the EU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:36am
BARCELOS, Portugal (AP) — For the more than 120 workers at the Pedrosa & Rodrigues garment factory in northwestern Portugal, events in another country 1,200 miles to the north could jeopardize their livelihood.
Sales to Britain make up about half of this family business’s annual revenue of about 14 million euros ($16 million). But the U.K.’s impending departure from the European Union could make “Made in Portugal” labels less attractive once borders go back up between Britain and the 27 other countries in the bloc.
