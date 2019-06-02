› Home ›
Goodwill Lunching hosts Bookfest at I.A. Lewis
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:47am
in
Members of the local service group, Goodwill Lunching, hosted their annual Bookfest at I.A. Lewis School on Thursday.
Lori Whitten James, Rachel Cooper, Libby Woodard, Susan Pyles, Kathy Roane, Billie Jo Pigniola and Stacie Hines stopped for a quick picture while greeting and passing books out to students.
For more information on how to get involved with Goodwill Lunching service group, send an email to Pamela Stewart at pamela@pastewart.com.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos