Three’s too crowded for wife in ‘Shades of Grey’ marriage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:46am
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married to my best friend for nine years. We have our ups and downs, but we’re generally happy. When “Fifty Shades of Grey” came out, I told him I was interested in exploring that scene. He was thrilled because he’s always been in the lifestyle but was afraid to scare me away.
Fast forward four years: I no longer wish to be part of it. It’s not for me. I agreed to have a live-in submissive with the understanding that she leaves if I say so. But he’s now calling me selfish for suggesting it be only the two of us. He has no intention of ever changing it.
