  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Three’s too crowded for wife in ‘Shades of Grey’ marriage

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:46am
in
news single (Abby).jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married to my best friend for nine years. We have our ups and downs, but we’re generally happy. When “Fifty Shades of Grey” came out, I told him I was interested in exploring that scene. He was thrilled because he’s always been in the lifestyle but was afraid to scare me away.

Fast forward four years: I no longer wish to be part of it. It’s not for me. I agreed to have a live-in submissive with the understanding that she leaves if I say so. But he’s now calling me selfish for suggesting it be only the two of us. He has no intention of ever changing it.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share