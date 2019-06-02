› Home ›
Tri-State Dressage Society hosts annual awards banquet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:45am
Tri-State Dressage Society held its Annual Awards Banquet at the Shreveport Club on Saturday, Jan.12.
A nonprofit Group Member Organization of the United States Dressage Federation includes competitors from Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana—with local competitors from Lincoln Parish.
The banquet featured an exquisite dining experience followed by guest speaker TeAh Phoenix’s informative presentation about health and physiological issues that may affect the communication, tension, flexibility, and response between horse and rider.
