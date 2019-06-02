› Home ›
Candidates talk issues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:36am
State rep. contenders present their views
Leader Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is the first of two question-and-answer stories with the candidates for state House District 12. The district is part of Lincoln Parish and all of Union Parish. Today’s story deals with general issues, Louisiana’s budget and law enforcement. Thursday’s story will cover education, water resources and health care.
Voters in part of Lincoln Parish and all of Union Parish begin the process of electing a new state representative Saturday when early voting begins for the Feb. 23 special election.
