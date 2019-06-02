› Home ›
City asks permission to sell bonds
Wed, 02/06/2019
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has taken the next step toward adding a water feature, gymnasium and combined senior citizen and veterans’ center at the city’s new sports complex.
Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Louisiana Bond Commission to allow Ruston to issue up to $20 million in sales tax revenue bonds to fund the Phase II projects at the 185-acre sports facility.
If all goes according to plan, bond commissioners will vote on the city’s request during their Feb. 21 meeting in Baton Rouge.
