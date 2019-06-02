  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

City asks permission to sell bonds

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:31am
in
Nancy Bergeron

Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has taken the next step toward adding a water feature, gymnasium and combined senior citizen and veterans’ center at the city’s new sports complex.

Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Louisiana Bond Commission to allow Ruston to issue up to $20 million in sales tax revenue bonds to fund the Phase II projects at the 185-acre sports facility.

If all goes according to plan, bond commissioners will vote on the city’s request during their Feb. 21 meeting in Baton Rouge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share