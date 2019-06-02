  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

A light unto their path

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:30am
in
GSU, ULM, Monroe awarded lighting grants
Caleb Daniel
news.jpg
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, third from left, presented more than $750,000 in grant money for energy-efficient lighting projects to Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, left; Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, second from left; and University of Louisiana-Monroe President Nick Bruno, right.

It’s about to get lit in Monroe and Grambling, thanks to Foster Campbell and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Campbell, who represents district 5 including Lincoln and Ouachita parishes, announced Monday his office is awarding over $750,000 in grants to Grambling State University, the University of Louisiana-Monroe and the city of Monroe for energy efficiency projects.
The grants will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights in buildings these public entities operate.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share