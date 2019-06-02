› Home ›
A light unto their path
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:30am
in
GSU, ULM, Monroe awarded lighting grants
Caleb Daniel
It’s about to get lit in Monroe and Grambling, thanks to Foster Campbell and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Campbell, who represents district 5 including Lincoln and Ouachita parishes, announced Monday his office is awarding over $750,000 in grants to Grambling State University, the University of Louisiana-Monroe and the city of Monroe for energy efficiency projects.
The grants will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights in buildings these public entities operate.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos