G-Men defeat Delta Devils
Wed, 02/06/2019
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Axel Mpoyo recorded a double-double and posted a game-high 22 points as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team rolled past Mississippi Valley State, 79-57, on Monday night on ESPNU in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (11-11 overall, 5-4 SWAC) completed its three-game homestand with two straight victories and will take to the road seeking season sweeps of Southern and Alcorn State.
