  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men defeat Delta Devils

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:28am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Grambling State’s Dallas Polk-Hilliard (with ball) totaled 20 points, three boards, two assists and one steal Monday night in the Tigers’ 79-57 win over Mississippi Valley State.

GRAMBLING — Axel Mpoyo recorded a double-double and posted a game-high 22 points as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team rolled past Mississippi Valley State, 79-57, on Monday night on ESPNU in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (11-11 overall, 5-4 SWAC) completed its three-game homestand with two straight victories and will take to the road seeking season sweeps of Southern and Alcorn State.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share