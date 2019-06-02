  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling women edged by MVSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:27am
Leader Sports Service
Grambling State’s Mylashia Yancey (right) and Mississippi Valley State’s Desiray Mosley eye a ball bouncing off the glass during Monday night’s game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team could not overcome 31 turnovers and a questionable late technical foul as the Lady Tigers fell by the score of 54-52 to Mississippi Valley State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Monday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (9-12 overall, 6-3 SWAC) entered the day in a four-way tie for first in the SWAC with Southern, Prairie View A&M and Alabama State. However, the Lady Tigers turned the ball over 31 times, which resulted in 21 points for Mississippi Valley State.

