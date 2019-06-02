› Home ›
Tech, GSU set for National Signing Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 8:26am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech and Grambling State will begin reloading their football rosters today as National Signing Day is held.
Tech’s annual LTAC Signing Day Social presented by Origin Bank is set to start 11:30 a.m. today on the Club Level of the Davison Athletics Complex, giving fans a chance to get acquainted with the new names and faces joining the Bulldog Football program.
Grambling will hold a National Signing Day press conference at 4 p.m. today in the Favrot Student Building Atrium.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos