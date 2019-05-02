Time to vote: Very healthy or pretty stupid

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:44am
Sallie Rose Hollis
After noticing two missed calls from the office of my new — well, truthfully, my very first — primary care physician, I became concerned. One call would seem to be fairly routine, but two might mean the nurse wanted to contact me, shall we say, stat.
I know. You’re probably thinking, “You’re 67 years old, and this is your first primary care provider?”
Uh … yes. You can take that one of two ways.
Either I’m very healthy — or I’m pretty stupid for waiting so long.
