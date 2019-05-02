› Home ›
GSU to enter digital age
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:42am
in
Freshmen entering college this fall right after high school were born around 2001.
The first commercial e-reader was released three years before these students were born, and they were only six years old when the wildly popular Amazon Kindle truly brought electronic reading into the mainstream. These Generation Z students have truly grown up with a different way of consuming informaton than any before them.
So it is only fitting that Grambling State University announced last week it is taking a major step toward accommodating the students of tomorrow.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos