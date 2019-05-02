› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue - Pets of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:40am
in
Jeb, left, and Jolene, right, are this week’s Pets of the Week.
Jeb and Jolene were found on Harper Bottom Road and appear to be littermates. They are not thriving well in a kennel environment and would love a yard and family of their own.
Both dogs are very sweet and energetic and play well with children.
4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at
251-3647.
