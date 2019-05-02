› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:37am
Promising relationship fades with man’s missing smile
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: I need your advice. I’m a 66-year-old woman who has been single most of my life. I am semi-retired and don’t look or act my age.
I recently met the man of my dreams on a dating app. We are the same age, and the attraction is mutual. However, there’s one thing I’m having trouble with. He lives on Social Security, which is OK, but he has no upper teeth. He lost his false teeth. His bottom teeth are rotten, and he has no intention of replacing them.
