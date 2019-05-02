› Home ›
Dear Aunt Grace
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:36am
Etiquette makes a return
Grace Tirado
The New York Times says that interest in etiquette seems to be coming back.
While I was wondering whether it was really gone, they were talking about new blogs, twitter feeds and You Tube videos. There are many new books coming on the subject of “New Age Etiquette.” This is very encouraging.
Since manners are rarely taught in schools anymore, I like the idea that young people are taking advantage of the “new age” options that are available. (Of course, many of them are old ones reworked, but don’t tell anyone!) Here are some examples taken from You Tube:
