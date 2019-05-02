› Home ›
Grappling with racism
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:34am
Native American talk sparks questions among students
Caleb Daniel
Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories on a “Race Talk” given at the Louisiana Tech University Wesley Foundation on Jan. 29.
The article “A story of racism” in Friday’s Ruston Daily Leader summarized the latest “Race Talk” given at the Louisiana Tech University Wesley Foundation last week.
Through this talk, Wesley Foundation intern Brandon Cruz told attendees of his people, the Potawatomi Native Americans, and how they and many other native nations had been nearly wiped out and culturally purged by American colonizers largely acting in the name of the Christian God.
