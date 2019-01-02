  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
You are blessed

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:19pm
in
Cathy Brewton
Brewton, Cathy 12-13.jpg

In the United Methodist Church we celebrate Holy Communion, or the Lord’s Supper, as much as possible. Many churches share in Holy Communion every first Sunday of every month.

It is always a sacred time to share in the breaking of bread and outpouring of wine (or grape juice), as we remember Jesus and what he did for us on the cross. Another way we remember Jesus as we break bread together is when we have a Love Feast.

