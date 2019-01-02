  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LPL hosts Holocaust talk

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:18pm
Starla Gatson
Michael Savage, an adjunct American history professor at Louisiana Delta Community College, discussed issues related to the Holocaust, genocide and why the topics remain relevant at the Lincoln Parish Library Thursday night.

In reference to the Holocaust, it is not uncommon to hear the declaration, “Never again.”According to Michael Savage, however, “never again” is not enough.

“Since the liberation of the death camp, Auschwitz, on Jan. 27, 1945, 200 million people have been killed by genocide, ethnic cleansing, civil war, forced starvation and a new
category, ecocide,” he said. “‘Never again’ doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?”

