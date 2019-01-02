  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Aldermen to consider bond issue

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:15pm
Nancy Bergeron

The next step toward the Phase II additions to Ruston’s sports complex could come Monday when the Board of Aldermen considers a resolution asking Louisiana’s Bond Commission to allow the city to issue up to $20 million in sales tax revenue bonds.

The resolution and the introduction of an ordinance also dealing with the potential bond issue are among the agenda items up for debate during the board’s monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.

Also on the agenda:

