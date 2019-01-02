› Home ›
Williams announces candidacy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:14pm
Leader News Service
Chief Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Williams announced today he is officially entering the race for Lincoln Parish sheriff.
“I was born and raised in Lincoln Parish and I have a strong desire to serve and protect the residents of this parish,” said Williams, who has worked for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office for 26 years. “Having served in many different capacities at the sheriff’s office, I fully understand the functions of all departments.”
