Rotary Club names students of month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:10pm
in
Following are the Rotary Club’s Students of the Month for January:
Cameron Lewis, a senior at Cedar Creek School, is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and served as Vice President of the Art Club as well as President of the Environmental Science Club. A hospital volunteer with the AHEC of a Summer program, she has also volunteered with Art Camp as well as visiting residents and playing piano as a nursing home volunteer.
