  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Rotary Club names students of month

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:10pm
in
Rotary (1) C.jpg
Celebrating Rotary’s January Student of the Month honors are (left to right): Cassidy Pyles (Simsboro High), Diamond Loyd (Lincoln Prep), Lena Johnson (Choudrant High), Olivia Roger (Ruston High), Ryan Williams (Ruston High), and Cameron Lewis (Cedar Creek). 

Following are the Rotary Club’s Students of the Month for January:

Cameron Lewis, a senior at Cedar Creek School, is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and served as Vice President of the Art Club as well as President of the Environmental Science Club. A hospital volunteer with the AHEC of a Summer program, she has also volunteered with Art Camp as well as visiting residents and playing piano as a nursing home volunteer.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share