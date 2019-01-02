Cypress Springs lists students on honor roll

The State Library of Louisiana has once again issued a challenge to all residents 13 to 18 years old to create up to a 90 second video that promotes the idea of using public libraries and reading.
Their prompt, and this year’s summer reading challenge slogan is “Get in the Game — Read.”
As soon as Kris Patrick, teen coordinator for the Lincoln Parish Library, introduced the idea to the group of local teens who had gathered for their annual Anti-Valentines Day Bash on Tuesday, a murmur of excitement made its way around the room.
Cedar Creek School has announced the names of those students who have earned the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period.
All A’s
Fourth grade: Eli Black, Isabelle Burns, Devika Dua, John Abram Earle, Jack Ensminger, Tate Farrar, Allie Furr, Garrett Garlington, Carter Hill, Anna Grace Lee, Abby Martin, Gabriel Moon, Kate Myers, Reagan Nguyen, Jed Stephens and Lane Thomas.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — BP has approved a $1.3 billion expansion at one of its oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico and discovered an additional 1.4 billion barrels at two of them.
“BP’s Gulf of Mexico business is key to our strategy of growing production of advantaged high-margin oil. We are building on our world-class position, upgrading the resources at our fields through technology, productivity and exploration success,” Bernard Looney, BP’s Upstream chief executive, said in a news release.