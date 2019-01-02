  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Pedestrian deaths can be avoided

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:05pm
in

Louisiana ranks among the most dangerous areas for pedestrians, according to a new national report released last week.

That’s something vitally important to remember for a parish with numerous schools as well as two universities, a vocational college and a school for the blind.

The state is listed as fourth in the nation for pedestrian fatalities in the report released by Smart Growth America.

In Louisiana, 1,047 walkers were hit and killed by drivers from 2008 through 2017, an average of 2.25 for every 100,000 people.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share