› Home ›
Pedestrian deaths can be avoided
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 7:05pm
in
Louisiana ranks among the most dangerous areas for pedestrians, according to a new national report released last week.
That’s something vitally important to remember for a parish with numerous schools as well as two universities, a vocational college and a school for the blind.
The state is listed as fourth in the nation for pedestrian fatalities in the report released by Smart Growth America.
In Louisiana, 1,047 walkers were hit and killed by drivers from 2008 through 2017, an average of 2.25 for every 100,000 people.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos