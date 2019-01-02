› Home ›
Accountability has become thing of the past
T. Scott Boatright
I really didn’t expect anything more.
The truth was right there in front of everyone — as blatantly as Lucy taunting Charlie Brown by placing a football on the ground and taunting him until he tries to kick it.
We all knew how it would end. Did we really expect a leader to accept true responsibility?
Aaugh!
The whole country by now knows what happened to the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.
But apparently for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, it was no big deal.
And we’re left lying on the ground, flat on our backs.
