New and improved DART website goes live
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:50am
Kate Hilburn
It seems that every week at DART we are reminded we have been around for 25 years. This week, my main activity has been putting the finishing touches on DART’s new website, dartla.org.
It has given me a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come in the last quarter century.
Raising public awareness and educating the community about domestic and dating violence and stalking has always been a big part of our mission. How we do that has changed over the years.
