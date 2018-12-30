› Home ›
Guest Column
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:45am
in
Clearing up Medicare, Social Security question
Rusty Gloor
Dear Rusty: I will be 64 years old in 2019 and thinking about Social Security.
My full retirement age is 66 and 2 months, and I’m trying to figure out the best way to get the most out of my retirement. I have a lot of questions, but just need to know the right direction to go. I’ve been told by family members that I have to sign up for Medicare by the age of 65 even though I can’t get full benefits from social security until I am 66 and 2 months. I don’t understand exactly how that works.
Do I have to pay out of pocket for Medicare until my Social Security starts?
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos