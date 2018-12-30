› Home ›
The grain of salt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:44am
Unnecessary drama in local government
Caleb Daniel
I know I’ve only been covering local governments for a little over a year, but even so I’ve sat in on dozens of meetings from about 10 different bodies in two parishes. While there are some exciting moments, it’s very easy to settle into “business as usual” mode.
Last week’s meeting of the Dubach Town Council was anything but business as usual.
In fact, it was easily the most dysfunctional meeting I’ve yet to personally witness at any level of government.
