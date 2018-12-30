› Home ›
Elders’ finances must be protected
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:42am
Let’s face it: we owe it to our elders.
The state Legislative Auditor’s office released a report Monday that said a handful of state agencies that have oversight and investigative authority haven’t always properly handled allegations that someone has stolen from or financially exploited an elderly person.
State agencies with various responsibilities for protecting our seniors include the Department of Health, the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the Department of Justice, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Office of Financial Institutions.
