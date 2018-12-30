› Home ›
‘Sack Daddy’ getting national attention
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:40am
in
Jaylon Ferguson receiving much notice in NFL draft circles after solid Senior Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
After setting the NCAA sack record in the Hawaii, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson had a chance to show his skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches last weekend as he played in the Senior Bowl.
Ferguson made the most of that opportunity as he recorded a pair of tackles, including a sack of game MVP Daniel Jones of Duke.
