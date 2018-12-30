  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Sack Daddy’ getting national attention

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:40am
Jaylon Ferguson receiving much notice in NFL draft circles after solid Senior Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Former Louisiana Tech standout defensive end Jaylon Ferguson totaled an NCAA-record 45 sacks and 187 total tackles along with seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his four-year career as a Bulldog.

After setting the NCAA sack record in the Hawaii, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson had a chance to show his skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches last weekend as he played in the Senior Bowl.

Ferguson made the most of that opportunity as he recorded a pair of tackles, including a sack of game MVP Daniel Jones of Duke.

